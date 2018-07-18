press release: Meet Wisconsin author Kathy Collins at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, July 18, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Collins, a Meriter Hospital Chaplain, will discuss her incredible journey from being close to death to finding heartfelt happiness. In her new memoir, The Mystic Chaplain-My Story, Collins writes about being bedridden with cancer for six months and experiencing the metaphysical world. Her book will be available for sale and signing.

To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.