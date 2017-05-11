press release: Kathy Cramer, professor in the Department of Political Science at UW-Madison and Director of the Morgridge Center for Public Service, will discuss her 2016 book, The Politics of Resentment : Rural Consciousness in Wisconsin and the Rise of Scott Walker.

Copies of Professor Cramer's book will be available for purchase courtesy of A Room of One's Own bookstore. The evening will conclude with a book signing.

We anticipate a capacity crowd for this event. Online registration is appreciated so we can plan accordingly, but we are unable to offer reserve seating.

Seating will be first-come, first-served with some standing-room available at the back of the room.