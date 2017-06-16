Katie Scullin, Madison Malone, Beth Kille, Shawndell Marks, Kelsey Miles, Dan Kennedy, Tom Broeske

press release: This is a special edition of Chick Singer Night Madison, sponsored by the Between the Waves Music Festival and Conference (btwmadison.com) hosted by Cooper Talbot and featuring 5 phenomenal female singers backed by the smokin’ hot Chick Singer Night Band!

Featured performers are Katie Scullin, Madison Malone, Beth Kille, Shawndell Marks, Kelsey Miles.

Also special appearances by “Are-you-man-enough performers” Dan Kennedy and Tom Broeske.

$10 cover or free admission with Between the Waves Music Conference badge.

Doors open at 6:45 pm and show runs from 7-9 pm.