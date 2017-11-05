Katie Vaughn

press release: Wondering what to do this winter? Let 100 Things to Do in Madison Before You Die be your guide in making the most of the season. From sledding, hiking and eagle-viewing, to incredible museums, shops and shows, to hearty food and good brews, your local entertainment options seem to heat up when temperatures start to plummet. Load up on inspiration straight from the book, and then create your own winter bucket list that’ll keep the fun going straight till spring.