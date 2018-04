Katie's Birthday Benefit

press release: Join us for an evening of fun, laughter and dancing celebrating the life of Kathryn Udelhofen Clark. Food - Silent Auction - Raffle - & More Surprises! Music by DJ Andrew Larson of Saturns 8's DJ Services: Madison's Premier Wedding and Entertainment DJ Service (Saturns8.com) Saturday, April 28, 2018, 6:00-10:00pm, The Brink Lounge, 701 East Washington Ave. Madison, WI 53703