press release: Sheboygan artist Keary Kautzer’s latest exhibition Planes Trains and Automobiles features forty paintings. The exhibition will be held at the Pyle Center in Madison, Wisconsin from November 1 to December 22, 2017. The public is invited to attend. The Pyle Center, University of Wisconsin-Extention Conference Centers is open Monday – Saturday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Pyle Center is located at 702 Langdon Street, Madison, Wisconsin.

Kautzer’s original paintings are mainly in watercolors, depicting the wonderful vehicles used in the past and present for transportation and work. Mostly painted en plein air in the style of the American Impressionist Kautzer’s paintings are his visual record of where he has been and what he has seen.

Kautzer’s mentor, James Michael always stressed “Keep it simple,” and that is his goal with each painting.

Kautzer is a member of the Wisconsin Watercolor Society, Wisconsin Plein Air Painters Association, and Sheboygan Visual Artists.