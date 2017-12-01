press release: A profile of an ancient city and its unique people, seen through the eyes of the most mysterious and beloved animal humans have ever known, the Cat.(2017|79mins|Turkey) IMDb entry: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4420704/ "Whatever the city’s official attitude toward its many felines, Istanbulites’ dedication and love appear unflagging. Kedi eloquently taps into the mutual attraction between the cats and their people, as well as the animals’ complexity and resilience. The simplistic conventional 'wisdom' about cats, always uttered by people who don’t know them, is that they’re aloof. Ceyda Torun’s film is a vibrant illustration of just how attuned they are to people, how interested and discerning. If her collection of feline portraits has an emotional/philosophical throughline, it’s the idea that, for we humans, interacting only with people isn’t enough, as one man sums it up." Sheri Linden - The Hollywood Reporter

Seating is first come, first served with space for 50 attendees. Doors open 1/2 hour before the film start time. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Pinney Library. This film is unrated. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.