Kehlani tells it like it is. Whether in conversation or on stage, the Oakland-born R&B singer and songwriter gives the straight truth about her life, pain, passion, love, triumph, and everything in between with collected calm and confidence. It’s that type of honesty that makes her music resonate with the depth of classic Motown and a vividly confessional lyricism reminiscent of Neo Soul. At the same time, her 2015 mixtape, You Should Be Here, tells a story that distinctly belongs to her.

In late April she shared You Should Be Here with the world, which earned Kehlani her very first GRAMMY nomination at the 58th GRAMMY Awards for “Best Urban Contemporary Album.” Upon its release Billboard immediately called this project “The year’s first great R&B album”. Amongst their great review, You Should Be Here has seen quite a bit of success on the charts. Aside from being the top R&B debut of the week, it also came in at #1 on the iTunes R&B/Soul chart and #2 on both the Overall R&B Albums and Current R&B Albums chart.

Signing to Atlantic Records in early 2015 and releasing You Should Be Here, Kehlani possesses the power to make an impact because she’s so unwaveringly honest.

“I am one-hundred percent music,” she’ll assure.

That’s because it’s the truth.