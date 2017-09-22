Kelley McCrae, Matt Castelein

press release: After years of roaming America’s highways, this talented duo has settled in Austin, Texas. We’ll put our bets down, you won’t find a more beautiful, powerful voice anywhere that can top Kelley’s. She’s been compared to Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, and Lucinda Williams, fine company indeed. Her albums Brighter Than The Blues, Easy on My Mind, and The Wayside are full of breath-taking moments, heartache and hope, pain and redemption, rooted in America’s prairies and plains and small towns. Crystal-clear harmonies and Matt’s sharp-edged guitar work will make for a night to remember.

