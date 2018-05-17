Kellogg Community College Choir
Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Grace Presents is back with an exciting new season! All concerts are free for the community.
For the 17/18 season Grace Presents will offer a kaleidoscope of musical genres, through thematically inspired concerts. All concerts are on Saturdays and start at NOON, unless otherwise indicated.
Info
Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music