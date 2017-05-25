Kelly Sue DeConnick & Amal el-Mohtar

press release: Every year, Room is proud to host a reading and reception for WisCon's Guests of Honor! This year, we are delighted to welcome Kelly Sue DeConnick and Amal El-Mohtar for the pre-WisCon event.

We will have snacks and beverages and, of course, LOTS of WisCon books before the reading, so stop in early to get your first look! The reading will begin at 6pm, and is free and open to the public.

For more information about WisCon, or to register for the convention, please see wiscon.net!

Amal El-Mohtar: Amal El-Mohtar is an award-winning writer of prose, poetry, and criticism. Her stories and poems have appeared in magazines including Lightspeed, Uncanny, Strange Horizons, Apex, Stone Telling, and Mythic Delirium; anthologies including The Starlit Wood: New Fairy Tales (2016), Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories (2014), and The Thackery T. Lambshead Cabinet of Curiosities (2011); and in her own collection, The Honey Month. Her articles and reviews have appeared in the LA Times, NPR Books and on Tor.com.

Kelly Sue DeConnick: Kelly Sue DeConnick is a comic-book writer based in Portland, Ore. She got her start writing English adaptations of Japanese manga, but she is best known as the write that breathed life into the Carol Danvers version of Captain Marvel, and for her two excellent creator-owned books, Pretty Deadly and Bitch Planet.