Ken Lonnquist 60th Birthday Concert

press release: KEN LONNQUIST, veteran Madison songwriter-performer celebrates his 60th birthday with a party and concert at The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave. on June 30 from 7-10 pm. Songs from all facets of his career will be showcased in three sets - kids music, musical theater, topical humor, Wisconsin & environmental ballads, his irish folk band O’DARBY, and songs from his musical friends and heroes!

The public is invited - there’ll be no cover charge!

If you grew up listening to “One Speed Bike” and “Nattie Of The Jungle”, or enjoyed his CTM musicals “Alice In Wonderland”, “A Christmas Carol”, “Cinderella” and others, or loved his nature songs like “Weave”, “In The Birchwood” and “North Wisconsin”, or topical-humor songs “Pee Pee In Jars”, “Kiss Your Ass Goodbye Polka” and “High Speed Rail - Low Speed Brain” - come to The Brink! Ken’s on the brink of 60!!!

A host of special guest performers will perform, including folksingers Peter & Lou Berryman, multi-instrumentalist Doug Brown, percussionists Tony Castaneda and Kenny Koeppler, jazz vocalist Kelly Dehaven, bassists Jeff Eckels, Henry Boehm and Jon Penner, actor-singers Mike Accardo and Joe Thompson, keyboard wizard Dave Adler, guitarists Andy Ewen and Sean Michael Dargan, singer-songwriters Tom Pease and Stuart Stotts, topical rabble-rousers The Raging Grannies and Solidarity Singers, long-time collaborators Kenny Aigen, Pete Burns and John Wackman, The O’DARBY Irish Folk Band, teen musical-theater performers Tess Lenzen, Savon Vanderbloemen, Althea Bernstein and Aiden, Declan and Cian Dally!

Lonnquist began performing as a singer-songwriter while at UW-Madison, formed the country-rock band Rowdy Yates in the late '70s, joined his friend Pete Burns in the duo Burns & Lonnquist, toured widely for Wisconsin’s Environmental Decade as “Minstrel For The Environment” in K-12 schools, composed eight full-scale musicals for Children’s Theater of Madison, released dozens of recordings for adults and kids, award-winning sign-language videos based on his songs, and the beloved holiday favorite Old Befana, a musical he’s toured over 30 years running. He’s performed all over the U.S. and Canada, and relishes the chance to celebrate his 60th - with a little help from his friends!

One hell of a good songwriter and singer. ~ Pete Seeger

Excellent songwriting, wonderful humor. ~ Si Kahn

Ken Lonnquist has written a whole slew of great songs.

~ Sing Out! Magazine

Energetic, warm, inspirational... a must to be experienced.

~ Cattail Concerts

Not just good children’s songs --- good songs, period. Expertly crafted, and performed with extraordinary charm and skill.

~ Dane County Kids Magazine

A favorite performer. His ability to connect to his audience with humor and sensitivity all at one time is remarkable. What Ken accomplishes is magical, and down-to-earth as well. ~ Schlitz Audubon Center

One of the most talented writers and performers of environmental music in the country. ~ Phoenix Press

I was really impressed, entertained and charmed by your performance. Your work is not only very funny but has a great message.

~ Kids In The Crossroads, Madison Civic Center

Exuberance, merriment, imagination and glee!

~ New York Harborfest

Ken Lonnquist’s music tip-toed mysteriously, as if down a long, spiral staircase, to that place inside each of us where shivers wait to be released. Every song was a treat, whether deep and dark or light and silly.

~ Sheryl Voita-Ray, Capital Times, on “Beauty & The Beaat”

Wild and fun, thoughtful and provocative! ~ Shawano Folk Festival