Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler
SchoolGrounds Coffee House, Cottage Grove 4691 County Road N, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Ken Lonnquist
June 29 6-8 PM / “Junestruck” & “Slow Ride.” Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler play songs from these CDs.
June 30 10-11:30 AM / “The Circus Kenlando.” Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler play songs from this award-winning children’s CD.
Aug 4 10-11:30 AM / “Musicals.” Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler play songs from Ken’s musicals, joined by actor-singer pals.
