Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler

to Google Calendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-06-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-06-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-06-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-06-29 18:00:00

SchoolGrounds Coffee House, Cottage Grove 4691 County Road N, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

June 29 6-8 PM / “Junestruck” & “Slow Ride.” Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler play songs from these CDs. 

June 30 10-11:30 AM / “The Circus Kenlando.” Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler play songs from this award-winning children’s CD.

Aug 4 10-11:30 AM / “Musicals.” Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler play songs from Ken’s musicals, joined by actor-singer pals. 

Info
SchoolGrounds Coffee House, Cottage Grove 4691 County Road N, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527 View Map
Music
608-228-9488
to Google Calendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-06-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-06-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-06-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-06-29 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-06-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-06-30 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-06-30 10:00:00 iCalendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-06-30 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-08-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-08-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-08-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler - 2018-08-04 18:00:00