June 29 6-8 PM / “Junestruck” & “Slow Ride.” Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler play songs from these CDs.

June 30 10-11:30 AM / “The Circus Kenlando.” Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler play songs from this award-winning children’s CD.

Aug 4 10-11:30 AM / “Musicals.” Ken Lonnquist & Dave Adler play songs from Ken’s musicals, joined by actor-singer pals.