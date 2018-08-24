Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Jeanne Bindley & Paul Backstrom
SchoolGrounds Coffee House, Cottage Grove 4691 County Road N, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Aug 24 6-8 PM / “Back To School” & “Cleveland’s Lunch.” Ken Lonnquist & Doug Brown sing songs about school days… with special guests Paul Backstrom and Jeanne Bindley. Plus, songs from Ken’s “Breakfast Special” days on WORT-FM & the CD “Cleveland’s Lunch”!
