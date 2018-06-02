× Expand Ken Lonnquist

June 2:“Lost Songs Of Kenland” & “Earthy Songs.” Ken Lonnquist & Doug Brown play songs from these award-winning children’s CDs.

July 7: “Welcome 2 Kenland.” Ken Lonnquist & Doug Brown play songs from Ken’s most popular family CD ever!

July 21: “The Switcher-On Of Stars.” Ken Lonnquist & Doug Brown celebrate the 49th anniverary of the moon landing with songs from Ken’s award-winning CD.

Sept. 22: “Stone Soup.” Ken Lonnquist & Doug Brown in a community event… with REAL stone soup, songs of community, peace and a better world - performed by special guests, school kids and even YOU!

Oct. 6: “Pumpkenland.” Ken Lonnquist & Doug Brown play songs from Ken’s Halloween CD - joined by special guests for a perfectly spooky family brunch concert!