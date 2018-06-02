Ken Lonnquist & Doug Brown

SchoolGrounds Coffee House, Cottage Grove 4691 County Road N, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

June 2:“Lost Songs Of Kenland” & “Earthy Songs.” Ken Lonnquist & Doug Brown play songs from these award-winning children’s CDs.

July 7: “Welcome 2 Kenland.” Ken Lonnquist & Doug Brown play songs from Ken’s most popular family CD ever!

July 21:The Switcher-On Of Stars.” Ken Lonnquist & Doug Brown celebrate the 49th anniverary of the moon landing with songs from Ken’s award-winning CD

Sept. 22:Stone Soup. Ken Lonnquist & Doug Brown in a community event… with REAL stone soup, songs of community, peace and a better world - performed by special guests, school kids and even YOU!

Oct. 6:Pumpkenland.” Ken Lonnquist & Doug Brown play songs from Ken’s Halloween CD - joined by special guests for a perfectly spooky family brunch concert!

608-228-9488
