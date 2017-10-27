Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse concert. $3 admission.

press release: Ken Lonnquist is a versatile performer, one of Madison's best musicians for children (of all ages up to 120). He writes 'em, he sings 'em, he plays 'em on guitar. Not just kids' stuff. Heartfelt environmental ballads, humorous ditties, with an Irish band and much, much more. Lucky Ken was in Nebraska for the solstice. This cannot help but be a good show.