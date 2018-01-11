press release: You may not place the face but you’ll recognize the voice when singer and voice actor Ken Page performs as part of the center’ cabaret series. Best known as the voice of Oogie Boogie in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Old Deuteronomy in the original Broadway production and filmed stage production of Cats, Page will tap into Broadway favorites, the blues and more.

This unique musical dining experience begins with hors d’oeuvres in the Capitol Theater Lobby, followed by a gourmet dinner prepared by Executive Chef Jason Egner of Catering a Fresco and served on the historic Capitol Theater stage, which is transformed into an elegant nightclub for the evening.