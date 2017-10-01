Sequoya Library will present live jazz every Sunday from 1/22 through 5/14/17. Performances will be in the area near the “Ask Here” desk, with most musicians planning on two sets.

Sunday Jazz at Sequoya presents guitarist-vocalist Ken Wheaton, who for 25 years has led his own groups and developed an active career as a solo performer and songwriter specializing in classical, jazz and contemporary music. Wheaton plays his own songs, plus jazz and blues standards, and pop favorites from the 60s to the present at this solo concert. 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison. 1:30pm. Free admission.