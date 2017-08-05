Kendra Swanson, The Fremonts

× Expand Kendra Swanson

press release:

Performer Bios:

Born in New York City and raised in Boulder, Colorado, The Fremonts weave Midwestern ghost stories into restless Americana music. Stephanie Dodd (originally from Fremont, Nebraska - vocals/keyboard/xylophone/acco rdion) and Justin Badger (originally from Fremont, California - vocals/guitar/kick drum) lace their sound with bluegrass, country, blues, folk and indie pop influences. By blending Dodd’s lyrical voice and Badger’s turbulent style, they take on a range of topics from sprawling tales of escape and ambition to quiet disenchantment with traditional roles in American family life. In their three years of creating music together, The Fremonts have unearthed fresh authenticity in their writing and performances through dedicated practice and community building.

Kendra Swanson is an independent folk music performer and songwriter. With strong, expressive vocals and energetic instrumentation, she applies a timeless sound to original compositions written from (and about) the American heartland. It has been described as "soulful," "homey," "sincere," and "heartfelt," delivered with a passionate voice that cuts through the loudest of bars (and the hardest of hearts). A multi-instrumentalist, Kendra writes most of her music on guitar and banjo, but performs as fiddler and violist with several local bands. As a soloist, she has shared bills with the likes of Charlie Parr, Ralph Stanley, The Waydown Wanderers, The Howlin' Brothers, Danny Barnes, the Quebe Sisters, and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

In 2011, after discovering folk music while living abroad, Kendra started playing the banjo in a conquest for a deeper understanding of her homeland and its identity, and met many wonderful folk musicians and writers in the Rock River Valley. It has been in the pursuit of folk music and writing that she has found deep joy and satisfaction in expression. She independently recorded and released her first album "Carry Your Shoes," and sold it on the streets.