press release: It’s going to be a happy new year for Kevin Hart fans when The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour kicks off December 31 in Orlando, FL. The initial 16-date run, produced by Live Nation, will feature new material from the comedy superstar! Kevin comes to The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center on January 21, 2018, and you don’t want to miss him.

Hart’s last multi-city domestic and international WHAT NOW comedy tour sold out eight tristate area arenas including Madison Square Garden, Barclays, Prudential Center and Jones Beach, selling over 100,000 tickets in the NY market. He was also the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling over 50,000 tickets in one show. Internationally, he sold out over a dozen arenas in the European market, selling over 150,000 tickets, and sold out arenas across Australia, selling 100,000 tickets.

2017 has been a banner year for Hart; his memoir I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons debuted at Number One on the New York Times Bestseller list. To close 2017, Kevin will appear in the Sony reboot of the classic film Jumanji alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. Hart’s newest business venture is his digital platform the LOL NETWORK - Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and multi-platform network founded by Hart in partnership global content leader Lionsgate.