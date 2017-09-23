press release: Playwright, Actor, Storyteller, and Inspirational Speaker: Kevin Kling will share his inspirational and humorous personal life story of over-coming barriers.

Kevin Kling's autobiographical tales are as enchanting as they are true to life: hopping freight trains, getting hit by lightning, performing his banned play in Czechoslovakia, growing up in Minnesota, and eating things before knowing what they are. Everyone is welcome to come hear this regular contributor to NPR's All Things Considered, and the focus of the recent PBS documentary "Kevin Kling: Lost and Found".

September 23,7pm-8pm

No RSVP, no cost (free will donation taken), no tickets needed, everyone (all ages) welcome

FB event link