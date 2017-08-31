press release: We're super-psyched to announce a special show by singer/songwriter Kevin Morby, who will be touring in support of his soon-to-be-released album City Music, out June 16.

This will be a special Thursday night show, on August 31, which, to us will be the perfect warm-up for a long Labor Day weekend.

There will be a special ticket pre-sale in conjunction with Spotify for this show. For those with a Spotify account, keep your eye on Kevin's Spotify page or his website for details on the pre-sale which will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 through 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

After that, tickets will be available through Brown Paper Tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19. However you get them, this is sure to be an amazing show by this gifted musician.