Kickin' it for Kids
McGaw Park, Fitchburg 5236 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
press release: "Kickin' It For Kids" brings family, friends, coworkers and neighbors together for a fun-filled day of activities for the whole family.
Concessions, Silent Auction, Team Registrations, Sponsorships, and general donations benefit Reach A Child™!
Businesses can put teams together that consist of employees, clients, friends, and family to compete in the double elimination kickball tournament! To register your team to play, visit www.reachachild.org/events.
Activities include: First Responder vehicles & more; Concessions; Bouncy House; Kids Reading area; Bags/Cornhole; Volleyball; AND Kids Vs. First Responders kickball game!
Event starts at 10 am and ends at 8 pm, August 19, at McGaw Park in Fitchburg, 5236 Lacy Rd, Fitchburg.
Team Registration ends July 1st. To register your team to play, visit www.reachachild.org/events.
FREE for the public to attend.
Info
