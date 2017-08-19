press release: "Kickin' It For Kids" brings family, friends, coworkers and neighbors together for a fun-filled day of activities for the whole family.

Concessions, Silent Auction, Team Registrations, Sponsorships, and general donations benefit Reach A Child™!

Businesses can put teams together that consist of employees, clients, friends, and family to compete in the double elimination kickball tournament! To register your team to play, visit www.reachachild.org/events.

Activities include: First Responder vehicles & more; Concessions; Bouncy House; Kids Reading area; Bags/Cornhole; Volleyball; AND Kids Vs. First Responders kickball game!

Event starts at 10 am and ends at 8 pm, August 19, at McGaw Park in Fitchburg, 5236 Lacy Rd, Fitchburg.

Team Registration ends July 1st. To register your team to play, visit www.reachachild.org/events.

FREE for the public to attend.