press release: The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center is excited to announce the first annual Kickoff for Cancer event hosted by the Emerging Leadership Board!

Watch the Pack take on the Panthers at Kickoff for Cancer at the Majestic! Ian’s Pizza and beer included! Awesome auction items will be up for grabs!

Please help us reach our goal of raising $50,000 for Pediatric Cancer. Over 16,000 children a year are diagnosed with cancer. We hope to purchase a new piece of equipment for UW Carbone Cancer Center. It’s called a multiplex cytokine analyzer and allows for more efficient blood testing (less stress on the kids!) and better study of the immune system during treatment.

Thanks to our many supporters, including presenting sponsors Baker Tilly and JP Cullen!