× Expand Nick Nice

press release: Hilldale will be hosting a complimentary playdate with Madison Moms Blog featuring a fun disco theme. The February playdate is brought to you by the Great Dane Pub. Kids can get their wiggles out with rocking tunes from DJ Nick Nice and his bubble machine, plus entertainment from Funny Faces, yummy snacks and more. Adults can enjoy their favorite beverages and pub food, too! The playdate will be held at The Great Dane from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The event is free but all customers must sign up via Eventbrite to register. Space is limited and attendees must register to attend.