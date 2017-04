Children’s Easter Egg Hunt & Kid Disco – Saturday, 4/15, 10:30am – 2:00pm - Eastside locationHop on over to our Eastside location to meet the Easter Bunny! Our Annual Easter Egg Hunt kicks off at 10:50am (please arrive early), immediately followed by Kid Disco at 11:00am. With an Easter craft table, face painting and bubbles & beats by DJ Nick Nice, the whole family will have an eggcellent time.