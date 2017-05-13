Kids Building Wisconsin

to Google Calendar - Kids Building Wisconsin - 2017-05-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Building Wisconsin - 2017-05-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Building Wisconsin - 2017-05-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Building Wisconsin - 2017-05-13 09:00:00

RSVP

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin

press release: Kids Building Wisconsin inspires and encourages kids' interest in construction. Don't miss this fun family event hosted by our great friends at Tri-North Builders-North Builders! Kids Building Wisconsin is free and open to the public, 9am to 4pm.

There will be big construction equipment, awesome hands-on exhibits highlighting the many exciting careers in the construction industry, food, fun visitors, and lots of chances to win prizes. 

The first 2,000 kids get a free safety vest.

Info

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

RSVP

to Google Calendar - Kids Building Wisconsin - 2017-05-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Building Wisconsin - 2017-05-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Building Wisconsin - 2017-05-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Building Wisconsin - 2017-05-13 09:00:00