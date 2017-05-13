press release: Kids Building Wisconsin inspires and encourages kids' interest in construction. Don't miss this fun family event hosted by our great friends at Tri-North Builders-North Builders! Kids Building Wisconsin is free and open to the public, 9am to 4pm.

There will be big construction equipment, awesome hands-on exhibits highlighting the many exciting careers in the construction industry, food, fun visitors, and lots of chances to win prizes.

The first 2,000 kids get a free safety vest.