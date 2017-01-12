Middle school students are invited to Kids Code Madison, a weekly, drop-in coding club. A volunteer-led club program, youth can program their own interactive stories, games, and animations using programs and tools like Scratch and Code Studio. New and experienced kid programmers and their parents welcome! Information for youth as well as interested volunteer mentors can be found at kidscodemadison.org.
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
