Kids Code

Google Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-12 18:00:00

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Middle school students are invited to Kids Code Madison, a weekly, drop-in coding club. A volunteer-led club program, youth can program their own interactive stories, games, and animations using programs and tools like Scratch and Code Studio. New and experienced kid programmers and their parents welcome! Information for youth as well as interested volunteer mentors can be found at kidscodemadison.org.

Info

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

608-246-4548

Google Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-12 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-19 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Code - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-02-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-02-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-02-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Code - 2017-02-02 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Code - 2017-02-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Code - 2017-02-09 18:00:00

Print

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer