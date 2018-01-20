press release: David Landau's 13th annual "Kids' Day at the High Noon" is coming up on Saturday, January 20. There will be 2 shows: The first one starts at 11:00am and the second one starts at 1:00pm. The shows are 60 minutes long and there is a cover charge of $5.00 per person for each show.

The High Noon Saloon is very family friendly and has wonderful drinks for kids and adults. They also sell Glass Nickel Pizza by the slice. And remember... HALF PRICE ROOT BEER FOR ANY KID IN COWBOY BOOTS.