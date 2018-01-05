RSVP for Kids from Wisconsin Auditions

press release: The KIDS from Wisconsin have begun their search for the most talented performers, ages 15-20 across the state. Instrumentalists and vocalists/dancers should apply online: https://www.kidsfromwisconsin.org/info for a spot at the annual February auditions to be held Feb. 16 in Eau Claire and Feb. 23-25 in Milwaukee. Applications due Jan. 5.

Seeking 35 Performers

22- Singer/dancers

13 - Instrumentalists to include: Percussion, Piano/Synth, Guitar, Bass, Trombones (Bass and Tenor), Trumpets, Woodwinds (must play alto, tenor and possibly baritone saxophones and clarinet)

​

Eligibility

Must be a Wisconsin resident or Wisconsin college resident

Must be between the ages of 15 and 20 from June 1 and August 20, 2018

Fill out online application and all required documentation

Walk on auditions welcome, only if time allows

Full summer commitment from June through August 20th

Out of state college students may inquire about alternative audition options: 414-266-7067

​

The summer of 2018 will mark the 50th anniversary for the Kids from Wisconsin. The KIDS perform each summer throughout Wisconsin with twice daily shows at the Wisconsin State Fair. They began in 1969 to showcase the best faces and talent of Wisconsin's youth. They have remained true to their mission and are now one of the most iconic and beloved performing troupes throughout Wisconsin. Performing in nearly 65 shows each summer to over 120,000 terrific fans.

This wholesome group of performers showcase the best of the best in musical talent.