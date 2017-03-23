Kids' Grief Support Group

A five-week support group series for children aged 5 to 18 who are grieving a death. Children find support and comfort through meeting others who have experienced a similar loss, and through activities and art projects that encourage self-expression.

March 23 – April 20 (Thursdays), 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m

Call Jessie to register at (608) 327-7135.

For detailed information regarding Agrace’s grief support offerings, please visit agrace.org/griefgroups.