Kids in the Kitchen: Pizza Party

Willy Street Co-op - West, Middleton 6825 University Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Join The Kids Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for kids ages 9-12 years old. In this class, participants will season sauce, grate cheese, prepare toppings, and stretch dough as they each create their own personal pizza. Recipes will also include Creamy & Crunchy Broccoli Salad and Secret Chocolate Mousse.

Payment is required at registration; please register by stopping at the Willy West Customer Service desk or by calling (608) 284-7800.

Willy Street Co-op - West, Middleton 6825 University Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

608-284-7800

