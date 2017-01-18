Kids in the Kitchen: Pizza Party

press release: Join The Kids Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for kids ages 9-12 years old. In this class, participants will season sauce, grate cheese, prepare toppings, and stretch dough as they each create their own personal pizza. Recipes will also include Creamy & Crunchy Broccoli Salad and Secret Chocolate Mousse.

Payment is required at registration; please register by stopping at the Willy West Customer Service desk or by calling (608) 284-7800.