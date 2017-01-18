Kids in the Kitchen: Sensational Sushi

Willy Street Co-op - East 1221 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join The Kids Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for kids ages 9-12 years old. Did you know that sushi means rice and not fish? Kids will learn this, plus a whole lot more, in this popular class that Lily usually only teaches in the spring. Participants will prepare a variety of delicious fillings, and create their own sushi rolls using rice, nori, and a bamboo sushi mat. Vegetarian, gluten-free and dairy-free.

Payment is required at registration; please register by stopping at the Willy East Customer Service desk or by calling 608-251-6776.

Willy Street Co-op - East 1221 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

