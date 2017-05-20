Kids vs. Cops
For the third year in a row, Coach Sean Gray is hosting the Kids vs. Cops basketball game. It's an opportunity for police officers to have positive interactions with youth in Madison. That alone is wonderful, but this is a fundraiser that supports the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) tour for high schoolers.
Last year they visited universities like Spellman and Ga. State. While in Atlanta the students were able to visit famous Civil Rights sites, like The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, which includes his childhood home and Ebenezer Baptist Church. The students also had a great time going to the Georgia Aquarium.
The students raise money all year, but the basketball game is the big driver for funding this trip.
Tickets are available for purchase at the door the day of the event. All of the proceeds goes to the HBCU tour.
