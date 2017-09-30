× Expand Bobby Conner Cracker

press release: Kilbourn City Live is a "block party" styled music event featuring the hottest up-and-coming bands and notable headliners. If that wasn't appealing enough - it's FREE! All situated in the heart of our historic, and beloved, downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Join us for the Kilbourn City Live Kickoff Party - watch live bands compete at the Battle of the Bands at Ho-Chunk Gaming, Wisconsin Dells!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2017: Start the weekend off right with our Friday night kickoff party! Watch live bands compete for $1,000 and the opportunity to open for Smash Mouth, Cracker, and others at Kilbourn City Live at the Battle of the Bands on Friday, September 29th from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm. Live music at area venues including Monks at the Wilderness, Edge O Dells, Showboat Saloon, and more!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2017: Join us for a full day of music!

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Pink Cadillac

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Rascal Theory

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anderson East

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cracker

9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Smash Mouth