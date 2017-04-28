Try the featured "Kill the Keg” beer on tap! The lucky pint purchased that drains the barrel wins a prize. All week, 11 am-close! Roman Candle locations:

1054 Williamson St., 608-258-2000 (closes 10 pm Sun-Thu, 11 pm Fri-Sat)

2623 Monroe St., 608-446-4200 (closes 10 pm Sun-Thu, midnight Fri-Sat)

2685 Research Park Drive, Fitchburg, 608-278-1111 (closes 9 pm Sun-Thu, 10 pm Fri-Sat)

1920 Parmenter St., Middleton, 608-831-7777 (closes 9 pm Sun-Thu, 10 pm Fri-Sat)