press release: The Madison branch of the International Socialist Organization is holding a speak-out against the new Republican tax plan entitled "Kill the Tax Scam, Tax the Rich: Speak Out!". It will be taking place on Saturday, December 9th at 12 PM on the UW Campus's Library Mall. This event will feature speakers from various organizations that are fighting back against the tax plan. It will be an exciting opportunity for the public to demonstrate opposition to the tax plan. A mass movement will be needed to challenge this attack on working class and middle class Americans.

The Senate and House have each passed their own versions of a new tax plan which will only benefit the top 1% and will have devastating effects for middle class and working class members of society. These bills have other harmful pieces of legislation attached to them, such as permitting drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. These two bills will need to be reconciled into one before going to a final vote and in the meantime actions are being called across the country to protest the bill.

Members of the public who are interested in attending can contact the International Socialist Organization at madisoniso@gmail.com or through our Facebook page, International Socialist Organization - Madison.