Kindness Challenge
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Today we’ll honor Martin Luther King Jr. by working together to spread a little love in our community. What does it mean to be kind? What can you do to share a little kindness?
We’ll build a chain of kindness by making paper links of kind things we can do for others, create happy messages to spread around Madison, and we’ll make clouds to hold our dreams for how the world could be.
