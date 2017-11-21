King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Join us for this Tuesday Movie Matinee. Bring a snack, a friend, and enjoy the film!
King Arthur -- Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur's father is murdered, Vortigern, Arthur's uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is. (2017)
Starring Eric Bana, Djimon Hounsou and Jude Law.
Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy. Rated PG-13. 126 min.
