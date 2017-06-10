King Street Walking Tour

press release: Over the years, Madison’s very first street has been home to its first fast-food lunchroom (one-minute lunch, anyone?), first high-volume grocery, and Madison’s first teacher. Throw in the Majestic (Madison’s oldest continually operating theater), an Art Deco high-rise and a Turkish bath and you’ll realize there’s a lot about this well-visited street you may not know.

Starting Location: By the large granite arch at the intersection of King, Webster, and Doty Streets. Click here for a map. 

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m.  Saturday morning tours are at 11:00 a.m. Reservations: No reservations are necessary! 

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members!  Please bring cash or a check.  We are unable to accept credit cards on tours. 

Weather: We will be there, rain or shine!

