King's Day

press release: Join Café Hollander – Hilldale in celebrating The Netherlands’ infamously orange street festival, “Kings Day.” On Friday, April 27th, cheers your glasses to the next generation and drink for a cause! Lowlands Group will be donating $1 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County for every La Trappe bier purchased that day. Party gear will be given away throughout the day, and you won’t want to miss the 2 – 7 p.m. special outdoor pourings.

Date/Time:

Friday, April 27 at 8 a.m.–12 a.m.

Location:

Café Hollander – Hilldale

701 Hilldale Way

Madison, WI 53705