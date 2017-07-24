Kingsman: The Secret Service

WUD Lakeside Cinema: A broad takeoff on the James Bond films of yore, this action comedy gets a lot of mileage from casting Colin Firth as Harry Hart, a secret service agent in the Roger Moore mold who wears bespoke suits and has at his disposal an arsenal of nifty, convertible weapons. R, 2014. Free.

LAKESIDE CINEMA:

15 degrees of Samuel L. Jackson. Programmed by WUD Film: Mondays at 9pm: May 29 – September 4

Sundays by the Sea: Select Sundays at 9pm: June 11 & 25; July 9 & 23; August 6