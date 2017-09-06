Kipp Mural Dedication

press release: Celebrating the Industrial Heritage of Madison’s East Side

Dane Arts Mural Arts and Madison-Kipp Corporation are pleased to invite you to a dedication of the Kipp mural, which has been created by DAMA community artists, SAIL East alternative high school students & Kipp workers.

Wednesday Sept 6 - 2pm, 201 Waubesa Ave across from the Goodman Center bike path

Special thanks to Tony Koblinski, the Madison Community Foundation, the Evjue Foundation & Hallman Lindsay Paints.

For more information, contact Steph Lauer (Kipp) 608-242-5244 or Sharon Kilfoy (DAMA) 608-658-3736.