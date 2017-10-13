Kira Hooks & Jeff Goodkind

press release: Kira Hooks and her musical partner, Jeff Goodkind, produce very cool Latin / Jazzy sounds. But don't hold them to just that. Their cultural roots stem from Houston, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Scotland, China, Los Angeles, Hawaii, Nashville, as well as Latin America. Having experienced these cultures, Kira earned a musicology degree at the Los Angeles College of Music. She mentions Stevie Wonder and Lianne Haves as musical influences, but has released 4+ albums of original music, which tell her own personal story. Keyboardist Jeff Goodkind brings his own rich playing style and career experience to produce a great complement of sound. This show has a $15 cover charge.

The Cafe Carpe is a 30-minute drive from Madison - a wonderful, cozy and intimate musical listening room. It was established by Bill Camplin and partner Kitty Welch in 1985 as a space specifically devoted to music and musicians, and is located at 18 S. Water Street, S. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. (http://cafecarpe.com/ ).