Kiss Me Kate

press release:

USA | 1953 | DCP | 109 min.

Director: George Sidney;Cast: Howard Keel, Kathryn Grayson, Ann Miller

“Brush up your Shakespeare” with this wonderful, magical, colorful musical in 3-D. The story updates the Bard’s The Taming of the Shrew and takes place behind-the-scenes of a Broadway musical. The outstandingly energetic cast includes great dancers like Bob Fosse and Ann Miller, whose long legs you’ll have to duck when they’re kicking!

Cinematheque in 3-D!

From January 26-29, we are literally in your face with the launch of our calendar: thanks to temporarily installed equipment we will present the first digital 3-D screenings in the Cinematheque’s history. Comin’ at ya will be several features and shorts from the first flourishing of stereoscopic cinema to the golden age of the early 1950s. We have also included a few highlights from 3-D’s recent resurgence that demonstrate the growing versatility of the process. 3-D glasses will be provided at each screening, and since all of our screenings are free, there will be no 3-D surcharge!