Kites & Gardening Pots

press release: Are you as ready for spring weather as we are? Join us for a fun, family-friendly painting day led by David Kelley of Daithi Art Studios! We’ll be painting kites and terra cotta planting pots to welcome in warmer weather. If the weather is nice, stick around to give your kite a test run. Design your own creations and take them home to continue the fun later.

No prior painting experience necessary – perfect for beginners. All ages welcome!

Tickets are based on a sliding scale fee ($10-$15). Pre-registration is required. Full scholarships are available as well. For questions or to apply for a scholarship, email us at communityunityarts@gmail.com.