Kites & Boomerangs, Wurk, The Getaway Drivers, Tacoma Washington Weekday Club

Google Calendar - Kites & Boomerangs, Wurk, The Getaway Drivers, Tacoma Washington Weekday Club - 2018-07-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kites & Boomerangs, Wurk, The Getaway Drivers, Tacoma Washington Weekday Club - 2018-07-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kites & Boomerangs, Wurk, The Getaway Drivers, Tacoma Washington Weekday Club - 2018-07-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Kites & Boomerangs, Wurk, The Getaway Drivers, Tacoma Washington Weekday Club - 2018-07-01 20:00:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Kites and Boomerangs is an uplifting, eclectic-Indie Rock rock band whose musical concoction mixes a little bit of everything, but mainly stays true to the Indie Rock style with occasional funk additives.

With Special Guests

WURK - https://www.facebook.com/Wurktheband/

The Getaway Drivers - https://www.facebook.com/thegetawaydriversband/

Tacoma Washington Weekday Club - https://www.facebook.com/tacomawashingtonweekdayclub/

Info
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Kites & Boomerangs, Wurk, The Getaway Drivers, Tacoma Washington Weekday Club - 2018-07-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kites & Boomerangs, Wurk, The Getaway Drivers, Tacoma Washington Weekday Club - 2018-07-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kites & Boomerangs, Wurk, The Getaway Drivers, Tacoma Washington Weekday Club - 2018-07-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Kites & Boomerangs, Wurk, The Getaway Drivers, Tacoma Washington Weekday Club - 2018-07-01 20:00:00