Kites & Boomerangs, Wurk, The Getaway Drivers, Tacoma Washington Weekday Club

press release: Kites and Boomerangs is an uplifting, eclectic-Indie Rock rock band whose musical concoction mixes a little bit of everything, but mainly stays true to the Indie Rock style with occasional funk additives.

With Special Guests

WURK - https://www.facebook.com/Wurktheband/

The Getaway Drivers - https://www.facebook.com/thegetawaydriversband/

Tacoma Washington Weekday Club - https://www.facebook.com/tacomawashingtonweekdayclub/