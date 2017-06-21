Have you made eight scarves and want to try making a hat? Have you made a bunch of hats and want to try two-color knitting? Do cables scare you? It's easier to learn with a friend - so encourage a buddy, parent, grandparent, cousin, or sibling to sign up, too! Must have some basic knitting skills.. Ages 8 & up. The Bubbler is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.