press release:

November 17-18: Knitcircus Yarns Store Grand Opening

Nov 17th Friday: 5-8 Party at 582 Grand Canyon Drive, with free live music by the Arbor Trio 5:30-7, refreshments, sale yarn.

Nov 18 : 10-4 Open house, with refreshments, classes (register ahead at Knitcircus.com) and free Make-and-Take holiday decoration making 10:30-12.