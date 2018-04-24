RSVP for Knitting with Texture

press release: Is your knitting texture-rich or texture-poor? Texture is the rage in knitting right now. Join Mary Jo Harris, a local knitting designer, author, and active member of the Madison (WI) Knitters' Guild, and learn how to create texture in your knitting, when and where not to use texture, along with how to make a sampler or other item using texture stitches learned in class. Bring worsted-weight yarn (no novelty yarn) - one or two colors, 16" circular needles in size appropriate for your yarn, yarn needle, scissors, stitch markers, writing utensils and paper. Participants should know how to cast on, knit, and purl. Adults and youth (ages 10 and up with an adult); each participant pays the registration fee.

Tuesday, May 1, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: April 24

Cost: $45 per person | Course Number: 20-41